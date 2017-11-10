Trades that moved about 4 million ounces of gold awakened the precious metal from its slumber. After 11:10 a.m. on the Comex in New York almost 40,000 contracts, each representing 100 ounces of the metal, traded in a span of 10 minutes. That triggered a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Mysterious Gold Trades of 4 Million Ounces Spur Price Plunge - November 10, 2017
- Gold Prices Slip 1% but Set To Snap Three-Week Losses - November 10, 2017
- Mysterious 4 Million Ounces of Gold Trades Trigger Price Plunge - November 10, 2017