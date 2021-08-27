Napa home prices up, sales down: multiple offers, over asking price, common

The median price of a Napa County home sold in July was $840,000. This home at 1040 Bella Drive in Napa was recently listed for sale for $825,000. The mid-century modern home is in original condition.
