Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- National Bank Financial Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$9.25 - October 15, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 50,400; silver at Rs 55,300 per kilo - October 15, 2022
- Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 - October 15, 2022
Discussion about this post