Commodities declined in the first quarter, with the energy sector leading the way. Prices for natural gas lost more than half of their value and touched their lowest level in more than two years. Fear …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 59,670; silver priced at Rs 73,300 per kilo - March 31, 2023
- Natural Gas Was a Big Loser Among Commodities in the Quarter. Gold and Steel Bucked the Trend. - March 31, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, Mar 31, 2023: Precious metals witness hike on MCX | Check latest rates here - March 31, 2023