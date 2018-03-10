We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Spot Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Net-Long Gold Positions Fall by 13% Since Last Week - March 10, 2018
- 2 Debt-Free, Dividend-Paying Gold Companies for Your TFSA - March 10, 2018
- Potlatch Could Be The Pot Of Gold Inflation Hedge - March 10, 2018