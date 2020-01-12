This week, as tensions between the United States and Iran ramped up, gold reached a 6-year high while BTC price rose about 20%. Thus, analysts are attempting to re-evaluate to what extent commodities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- New Data Suggests Bitcoin and Gold Aren’t as Correlated as You Think - January 12, 2020
- Kirkland Lake Gold: Earnings Estimates Continue To Slide - January 12, 2020
- Gold Miners ETF Becomes A Dividend Idea - January 12, 2020