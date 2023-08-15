Roth MKM analyst Mike Niehuser initiated coverage with a Buy rating on New Found Gold (NFGC – Research Report) today and set a price
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- New Found Gold (NFGC) Has a New Rating from Roth MKM - August 15, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, August 14, 2023: Precious metals record dip on MCX | Check latest rates here - August 15, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays bearish below $1,925, US data, Fed Minutes eyed – Confluence Detector - August 15, 2023