The stablecoin will be linked to gold prices at yen-denominated prices by Mitsui from the London Metal Exchange, with one ZPG valued equivalent to one gram of gold and guaranteed by Sumitomo …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- New gold-based stablecoin by trading giant Mitsui reportedly on the way - February 4, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Gold Futures Decline; Silver Trades Above Rs 61,100 - February 4, 2022
- Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc. - February 4, 2022