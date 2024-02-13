Wall Street analysts expect New Gold will release earnings per share of $0.021. Track New Gold stock price in real-time ahead here. New Gold will release figures for the most recent quarter on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold flat ahead of US inflation data - February 13, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends losses to near $2,020 ahead of US Inflation - February 13, 2024
- New Gold earnings: here’s what to expect - February 13, 2024