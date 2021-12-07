In the latest trading session, 3.7 million New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.49 changing hands …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Stock Forecast For 2021: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share - December 7, 2021
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Trades Sideways Rising on Low Productivity Report - December 7, 2021
- Steppe Gold gets price target raised to $3.50 by Stifel after positive feasibility study report on Phase II sulphide expansion - December 7, 2021