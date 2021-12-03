In recent trading session, New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) saw 3.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.34 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weak Headline Number Not Enough to Derail Fed’s Tapering Plans - December 3, 2021
- New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) Is Down -7.38 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next? - December 3, 2021
- 10 Best Canadian Gold Stocks To Buy Right Now - December 3, 2021