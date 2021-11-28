Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437,546 shares of the basic materials …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc. - November 28, 2021
- Gold price surges as new Covid strain surfaces - November 28, 2021
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Steady at Dh217 per Gram - November 28, 2021