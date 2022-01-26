Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives C$2.31 Average PT from Analysts - January 26, 2022
- Cathie Wood’s Ark Sees Bitcoin Price Rising Above $1M By 2030 - January 26, 2022
- Fortuna drills 20.2 g/t gold over 18.2 meters at the Séguéla gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire - January 26, 2022