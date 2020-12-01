New Gold Is Weakening As The Gold Price Retraces

New Gold posted revenue of $173.7 million for Q3’20, up 3.1% from the same quarter a year ago and up 35.2% sequentially. Production was 115,536 Au Eq. Oz.
