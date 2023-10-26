New Gold ( NGD 4.67%) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Oct 26, 2023, 8:30 a.m. ET Good morning. My name is Jenny and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to the New Gold’s third-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference call and webcast is being recorded.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)