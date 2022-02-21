New Gold (NGD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Body New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect New Gold to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Russia-Ukraine tensions: Gold prices rise to highest levels in one year - February 21, 2022
- Gold prices decline Rs 212; silver down by Rs 480 - February 21, 2022
- FTSE 100 Live: Oil and gold ease on mooted US-Russia summit, Clipper Logistics and John Menzies takeover talk - February 21, 2022