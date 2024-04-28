It also coincided this year with a dramatic run-up in the price of gold. The price of gold has surged about 20% since January, reaching a record high of $2,431.51 per ounce on April 12. Although it’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- New gold rush underway as economic uncertainly sends prices higher and buyers looking for treasure - April 28, 2024
- Navigating The Gold Market Storm: Geopolitical Strains, Fed Anxiety, And Economic Swings - April 28, 2024
- Gold Prices Down To USD 2,338 Per Ounce In Last Week’s Trading - April 28, 2024