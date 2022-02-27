New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares - February 27, 2022
- Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Raymond James - February 27, 2022
- Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank - February 27, 2022