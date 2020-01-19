It is possible to expect no major share price movement until February 13. New Gold (NGD) released its Q4 2019 production results. As expected, the results were not good. Despite it, New Gold was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 3 Gold Stocks To Buy For Under $4 As ETFs Head Higher - January 19, 2020
- New Gold: Waiting For February 13 - January 19, 2020
- Gold is starting to turn bullish again and gold stocks are ready to rally. - January 19, 2020