The Blackwater project sale will boost New Gold’s balance sheet, but also reduce its growth options. NGD) released its Q2 2020 financial results. As expected, the numbers were notably impacted by the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold tries to retest record highs at $1981, rally has more upside – ANZ - July 31, 2020
- New Gold’s Q2: The Bull Run Was Impressive, But Probably A Little Premature - July 31, 2020
- Gold Futures: Still room for further upside - July 31, 2020