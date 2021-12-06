People who were purchasing gold for the upcoming wedding season, which extends till July next year, have now gone on a wait-and-watch mode, said industry executives, as there is a lot of uncertainty …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- New threat takes the sheen off gold sales - December 5, 2021
- AuTECO Minerals has potential to grow gold resources to +2 million ounces by February 2022: Canaccord Genuity - December 5, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls step on the gas in Asia - December 5, 2021