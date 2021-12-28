New games have been announced for the January 2022 line-up of Xbox Games with Gold. Read on to see which games made the cut.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Uncertainty Over Timing of First Rate Hike Driving Prices Higher - December 28, 2021
- New titles announced for Xbox Games with Gold in January 2022 - December 28, 2021
- Gold price hits more than one-month peak as dollar subsides - December 28, 2021