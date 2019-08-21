That said, there is a clear line-of-sight toward acquisition synergies and, of course, a strong course for its primary product, gold. In spite of the messy Q2 report, I reiterate my $45 price target.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Newmont Goldcorp: Don’t Let A Sloppy Q2 Keep You From Making Money In This Gold Producer - August 21, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as investors await FOMC minutes - August 21, 2019
- Gold subdued as investors await FOMC minutes - August 21, 2019