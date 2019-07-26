Both funds lost 2.6% and 2.2% on Jul 25. Gold prices may remain strong in the days amid hopes of a Fed rate cut soon. A subdued dollar caused by easy money policy should strength gold prices. Since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 1,500 Pounds of Gold Gone in Three Minutes During Brazil Heist - July 26, 2019
- Newmont Goldcorp Q2 Report Hits Gold Mining ETFs: Buy the Dip - July 26, 2019
- Gold Shaken After Upbeat US GDP, Here Comes the Profit Taking - July 26, 2019