Australia’s No. 1 gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd said it was considering a $16.9 billion takeover offer from U.S. giant Newmont Corp after it had rejected a previous bid, in a deal that would leverage …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Newmont makes $16.9 billion offer for Australia’s top gold producer Newcrest - February 5, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD exposes to $1,850 as yields strengthen amid hawkish Fed bets - February 5, 2023
- Gold moves little after worst week in 7 months, Powell talk awaited - February 5, 2023