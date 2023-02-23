Newmont (NEM) +0.4% early Thursday after narrowly missing Q4 adjusted earnings estimates and reporting a 5.5% drop in revenues to $3.2B, hurt by lower gold prices and higher costs …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
