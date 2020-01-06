Newmont will increase its quarterly dividend by 79 per cent, the world’s largest gold miner said on Monday, as gold prices surged toward a seven-year high. The Colorado-based miner said its dividend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Newmont ups dividend by 79 per cent as gold prices surge - January 6, 2020
- Gold hits highest price since 2013 before pulling back - January 6, 2020
- Melt Up In Gold Prices; Target = $1600 This Week - January 6, 2020