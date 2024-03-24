Newmont Corp. has kicked off the sale of its Akyem gold mine in Ghana, which is attracting interest from potential bidders including Chinese producers amid soaring prices for the metal, people with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Newmont’s Akyem Ghana gold mine draws Chinese interest - March 24, 2024
- Treasure-hunter using a faulty metal detector discovered England’s ‘largest’ gold nugget worth $38,000 - March 24, 2024
- What’s Next for Gold? Look to China for Clues - March 24, 2024