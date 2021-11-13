DeVere Group CEO Nigel Green says the price of Bitcoin BTC is likely to last until at least the beginning of the second quarter of 2022. “This latest data out of the U.S. will only compound global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Nigel Green Says Bitcoin Price Could Continue Rising Until Q2 of 2022 As Concerns Over Inflation Rise - November 13, 2021
- The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Has A Gold Mine On Its Hands - November 13, 2021
- Price gains for gold, silver; inflation train leaving the station - November 13, 2021