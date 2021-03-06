Nippon India ETF Gold BeES: Good vehicle to hike gold exposure

In the past six months, the domestic price of gold has slipped nearly 11 per cent amid a strengthening rupee, falling global gold prices and reduction in customs duty. Investors should use the present …
