Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) price on Friday, December 31, rose 0.25% above its previous day’s close as an upside momentum from buyers pushed the stock’s value to $16.11. A look at the stock’s price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) Stock Falling -4.14% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise? - January 1, 2022
- Niu Technologies (NIU) Has A Potential Gold Mine - January 1, 2022
- Gold-Silver become costlier on first day of New Year, Know the price - January 1, 2022