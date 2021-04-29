Dogecoin (DOGE) miners have seen revenues rise over 4,000% with the joke cryptocurrency seeing a massive spike this year, CoinDesk reported Wednesday. What Happened: Daily revenue of DOGE miners …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Not Just The Doge Army, Those Minting Dogecoin Have Struck Gold With The 6,600% Rise Of Shiba Inu Too - April 28, 2021
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD gears up for $1,800, Biden’s ‘Joint Congress’ in focus - April 28, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes weekly high above $1,780 on Biden’s ‘Joint Congress’ speech - April 28, 2021