And that includes the recent weakness seen over the past few months. Since its major bottom in 2001, Krauth sees the current path for gold prices as being very similar to that of the late 1970s. It was the dawn of what would become a great secular bull …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Metals: Gold Rises After Weaker-Than-Expected Inflation Data - December 13, 2017
- Now’s the Perfect Time to Buy Gold Stocks for 2018 – Here’s Our Pick - December 13, 2017
- Gold price tries to halt 4-session skid - December 13, 2017