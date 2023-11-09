Uranium is up 55% this year and last week hit $74.50 per pound – the highest level since 2008. In comparison, gold has gained just 7.7%, while US oil prices fell 3.7%. Heavy metal mania Demand for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Nuclear-energy boom sends uranium prices soaring – with some mining stocks outperforming tech - November 9, 2023
- A Brighter Diwali For Gold! Yellow Metal Prices Likely To Hit Rs 63,000 In Medium Term - November 9, 2023
- Gold prices hold steady after inching lower in earlier trading session - November 9, 2023