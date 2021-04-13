New York City real estate mogul Kent Swig has secured a minimum of $6 billion in gold reserves to back his new cryptocurrency. The value of the digital token, DIGau, will be pegged to the market price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- NYC Real Estate Mogul Secures $6 Billion in Gold to Back New Cryptocurrency - April 13, 2021
- Gold prices rise as U.S. inflation reported higher-than-expected - April 13, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD regains traction, tests $1,740 - April 13, 2021