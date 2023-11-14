Not only are traders seeing a higher likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates up to five times in 2024, they now expect the first cut could arrive as soon as March, almost exactly two years after the Fed started its most aggressive rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s.
