Oil prices are plummeting, with US oil futures plunging below $80 as markets expect the lifting of American sanctions on Iran. WTI crude fell to $79.94 per barrel, while Brent, the worldwide benchmark …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Oil and gold prices fall , Asian markets focused on junk bond sale - November 4, 2021
- Gold Futures: Further losses look favoured - November 4, 2021
- Gold prices ease as investors brace for Fed rate outlook - November 4, 2021