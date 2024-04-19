Oil prices jumped more than 3% after unconfirmed reports of explosions near the Iranian city of Isfahan. Iran’s Fars news agency reported that explosions were heard near the Isfahan airport, but emphasized that the reasons are still unknown. Oil prices jumped more than 3% after unconfirmed reports of explosions near the Iranian city of Isfahan.
