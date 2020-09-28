Oil prices could benefit from a disciplined OPEC+ production strategy and sharply lower US shale output. Bart: Targeting a gold price of US$2,200 in 2021; could go significantly higher beyond that.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- New high-tech gold bullion coins can be authenticated by moving them in light - September 27, 2020
- Oil And Gold: Risks And Rewards - September 27, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD picks up bids above $1,850 amid risk reset - September 27, 2020