Oil brief: Crude oil rallies with gold prices as markets entertain a less hawkish Fed after BoE QE

Crude oil prices rallied with gold and the S&P 500 after the Bank of England temporarily restarted quantitative easing. Markets eye a less-hawkish Fed. Are traders setting up for disappointment?
