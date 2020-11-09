Oil advanced above $38 a barrel and gold climbed for a third day as President-elect Joe Biden prepared to transition into the White House even as Donald Trump rejected the outcome of the U.S. election …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Oil Climbs Above $38 After Biden Victory; Gold Gains Third Day - November 9, 2020
- Buying Gold This Diwali? Here’s How You Can Get it at Lowest Rate - November 9, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks to extend its recent bullish momentum - November 8, 2020