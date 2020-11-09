Oil rose toward $38 a barrel and gold climbed for a third day as President-elect Joe Biden prepared to transition into the White House even as Donald Trump rejected the outcome of the U.S. election.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Oil Climbs Toward $38 After Biden Victory; Gold Gains Third Day - November 8, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers await fresh clues around mid-$1,900s - November 8, 2020
- India’s gold demand remained subdued in Q3, but the momentum is picking up - November 8, 2020