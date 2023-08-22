Benchmark US crude oil for September delivery fell 37 cents to $80.35 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 43 cents to $84.03 a barrel.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Oil, dollar prices fall on Tuesday as gold rise - August 22, 2023
- JPMorgan’s former gold trader Gregg Smith sentenced to 2 years for fraud, market manipulation - August 22, 2023
- Gold Technical Analysis: Gold Price Tries To Stop Losses - August 22, 2023