October heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.33 a gallon. October natural gas rose 13 cents to $2.74 per 1,000 cubic feet. Gold for December delivery fell $12.10 to $1,935.10 an ounce. Silver for December …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices close down ahead of U.S. inflation data - September 12, 2023
- Oil, dollar prices fall on Tuesday, gold rise - September 12, 2023
- Gold ticks down as US inflation data eyed for Fed rate cues - September 12, 2023