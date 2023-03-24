Gold for April delivery fell $12.10 to $1,983.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 8 cents to $23.34 an ounce. May copper fell 4 cents to $4.08 a pound. The dollar fell to 130.74 Japanese yen …
