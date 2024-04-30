Commodities like gold (GC=F) and crude oil futures (CL=F, BZ=F) are falling as the US dollar surges ahead on Employment Cost Index (ECI) data. The dollar is currently up 3.7% year-to-date in 2024. Yahoo Finance Senior Markets Reporter Jared Blikre takes a look at how several key commodities are trading this morning.
