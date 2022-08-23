Benchmark US crude oil for October delivery rose $3.38 to $93.74 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $3.74 to $100.22 a barrel.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Oil, gold prices rise on Tuesday, dollar falls - August 23, 2022
- CANADA STOCKS-Rising commodity prices help TSX notch modest gain - August 23, 2022
- Argonaut Gold Bolsters Operational Team with Appointment of Vice President, Canadian Operations - August 23, 2022