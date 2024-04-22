Both oil benchmarks pared gains after initially jumping over 3 percent on news of explosions in Iran. Global benchmark Brent traded 1,73 percent higher at US$88,62 a barrel after topping US$90 earlier, while the US West Texas Intermediate rose 1,75 percent to US$84,1 per barrel.
