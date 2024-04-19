Oil and gold prices have eased after Iranian authorities appeared to downplay reports of an attack from Israel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell after jumping briefly to over $90 a barrel after reports emerged of an attack. Gold briefly came close to a record high before settling below $2,400 an ounce.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Oil, Gold In Focus As Inflation, Tensions Ratchet Up! - April 19, 2024
- Oil price eases as Iran downplays attack - April 19, 2024
- Gold Prices In US: Yellow Metal Rates Surge Amid Escalating Tensions In Middle East; Hit Record High - April 19, 2024