In the first day of trading since Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel, oil prices are climbing and stocks are slipping.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price extends upside amid multi-year high yields and Middle East conflict - October 11, 2023
- Oil prices and defense stocks climb as Middle East violence rattles markets - October 11, 2023
- Commodity Roundup: Gold gains ahead of Fed minutes; Russian Energy Week underway - October 11, 2023